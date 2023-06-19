POLICE — Port Arthur woman killed after being ejected from vehicle

Published 12:06 am Monday, June 19, 2023

By PA News

BEAUMONT — A 33-year-old Port Arthur woman was killed Saturday, the result of single-vehicle morning crash, Beaumont authorities said.

Police responded to Cardinal Drive at Sulphur (Eastbound) at 7 a.m. in reference to the crash, in which the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Emergency medical services arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased, according to police.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the center guardrail, then the outside guardrail before being ejected.

The police department identified the victim as Shanay Stevenson of Port Arthur.

More News

Go inside Port Arthur history and culture to become the Cajun Capital of Texas

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Be positive, everywhere; check out these tips

Excessive Heat Warning outlook for the week, plus thunderstorm forecast shared

Port-Neches Groves quarterback speaks on upcoming season

Print Article