Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June5-11
Published 12:24 am Sunday, June 18, 2023
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from June 5 to June 11:
- Jose Fuentes-Cruz, 25, driving while intoxicated and Port Neches traffic warrant(s)
- Zackary Furr, 37, display/possess fictitious license plate and no motorcycle operator license
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 5 to June 11:
June 5
- A theft was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood.
June 6
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of East Port Neches Avenue.
June 7
- No reports.
June 8
- A person was arrested driving while intoxicated and Port Neches traffic warrant(s) in the 1100 block of Port Neches Ave.
June 9
- No reports.
June 10
- A person was arrested for display or possess fictitious license plate and no motorcycle operator license in the 2200 block of Earle.
- An assault was reported in the 2500 block of 12th Street.
June 11
- No reports.