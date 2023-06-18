Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June5-11

Published 12:24 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

By PA News

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from June 5 to June 11:

  • Jose Fuentes-Cruz, 25, driving while intoxicated and Port Neches traffic warrant(s)
  • Zackary Furr, 37, display/possess fictitious license plate and no motorcycle operator license

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 5 to June 11:

June 5

  • A theft was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood.

June 6

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of East Port Neches Avenue.

June 7

  • No reports.

June 8

  • A person was arrested driving while intoxicated and Port Neches traffic warrant(s) in the 1100 block of Port Neches Ave.

June 9

  • No reports.

June 10

  • A person was arrested for display or possess fictitious license plate and no motorcycle operator license in the 2200 block of Earle.
  • An assault was reported in the 2500 block of 12th Street.

June 11

  • No reports.

