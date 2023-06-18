Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: June5-11 Published 12:24 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from June 5 to June 11:

Jose Fuentes-Cruz, 25, driving while intoxicated and Port Neches traffic warrant(s)

Zackary Furr, 37, display/possess fictitious license plate and no motorcycle operator license

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from June 5 to June 11:

June 5

A theft was reported in the 600 block of Ridgewood.

June 6

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of East Port Neches Avenue.

June 7

No reports.

June 8

A person was arrested driving while intoxicated and Port Neches traffic warrant(s) in the 1100 block of Port Neches Ave.

June 9

No reports.

June 10

A person was arrested for display or possess fictitious license plate and no motorcycle operator license in the 2200 block of Earle.

An assault was reported in the 2500 block of 12th Street.

June 11