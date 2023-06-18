Police: Man attempted to cash forged check at liquor store Published 12:20 am Sunday, June 18, 2023

A 37-year-old Vidor man who allegedly forged a check for more than $800 and tried to cash it at a liquor store was indicted this week.

According to the probable cause affidavit for his arrest, Joshua James Dominey went to Tejas Liquor, 2890 Washington Blvd. in Beaumont Oct. 20 and presented a check to cash.

The employee responsible for cashing the check noted the check was drafted from the account of an attorney in Orange and the check was made payable to Joshua Dominey for $862.28.

But when the employee attempted to verify the check, he or she was informed the check was a forgery.

Dominey reportedly left when he learned police were called.

A Beaumont Police Department detective contacted the person whose name was on the check, who verified the forgery and wished to file charges, the document read.

Dominey has a number of prior convictions, including felony theft of a firearm in 2006 in Angelina County, felony evading arrest/detention in 2015 in Orange County and felony forgery in 2018 in Angelia County.