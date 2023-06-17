RELIGION BRIEFS — Church to host VBS next week Published 12:04 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

The Missionary Society of First Sixth Street Baptist Church is having a Women’s Conference from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 24 at the church, 548 Ave Lincoln Ave. The theme is Women of God Accepting the Call, taken from Ephesians 4:4-6. Speakers include Tara Augustine Harris from Houston, and Glinda McKinley from Doucette. For more information, call 409-460-9648.

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive, will host Vacation Bible School at 5:30 p.m. June 20 to June 22. VBS is open to everyone.

Alpha and Omega Women of Faith of Port Arthur-Beaumont will hold the 27th Year Annual Round Up at 6 p.m. June 24, Holiday Inn Express, 3115 Central Mall Drive. Speakers include Rev. JoAnn Patillo, House of Prayer, Beaumont and Rev. Vickie Bushnell, Israel Temple Church Of God In Christ, Nome. For more information, call Cynthia Jackson, 409-736-2563.

Real Talk Kim Jones, “I was Not Built to Break” Breakthrough Encounter will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at North Major Event Center, 3255 N. Major Drive, Suite D. The host is rev. Terri Prescott, pastor of New Beginning World Outreach. For ticket information, go to terriprescottministry.com or Eventbrite I was Not Built To Break. Early bird ticket sales end July30.

