Port Arthur man, 22, indicted after reportedly fleeing police Published 12:32 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

A 22-year-old Port Arthur man who reportedly fled from police in a vehicle was indicted this week by a Jefferson County grand jury.

Port Arthur police attempted to stop a 2014 Mazda on Dec. 7 with nonfunctioning taillights while on Gulfway Drive, according to the probable cause affidavit for the arrest of Nikolas Brentshawn Foreman.

Several other males were in the vehicle with Foreman at the time. Police found the vehicle in the 5000 block of Dryden Road and activated the emergency lights and sirens signaling for the Mazda to stop.

The vehicle reportedly stopped in the middle of the road for approximately 10 seconds, then proceeded south through the parking lot of La Vaquita on Jefferson Drive, then continued slowly through the parking lot toward the back southeast corner, the document read.

The car continued across Gulfway Drive into the parking lot of Vin’s Seafood and attempted to exit on the east side, but an officer was able to block the exit.

The driver was arrested on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle and all occupants were removed from the car at gunpoint.

An officer and K-9 partner reportedly noted a narcotic odor coming from the Mazda, and a search was done due to probable cause. An AR pistol was reportedly located in the front passenger area next to the center console and a Glock 17 9mm was located in the glove box.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Foreman was in the county jail as of Thursday afternoon with $25,000 bond for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and $25,000 bond for evading arrest detention with a vehicle.