POLICE — Port Arthur woman killed after being ejected from vehicle

Published 3:00 pm Saturday, June 17, 2023

By PA News

BEAUMONT — A 33-year-old Port Arthur woman was killed Saturday, the result of single-vehicle morning crash, Beaumont authorities said.

Police responded to Cardinal Drive at Sulphur (Eastbound) at 7 a.m. in reference to the crash, in which the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Emergency medical services arrived on scene and pronounced the victim deceased, according to police.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

The preliminary investigation indicates the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck the center guardrail, then the outside guardrail before being ejected.

The police department identified the victim as Shanay Stevenson of Port Arthur.

More News

Heritage Express Car Wash owner talks business inspiration, plans for community impact

Port Arthur man found not guilty following fatal shooting

Cross country practice leads to community run club open to all

Port Arthur man, 22, indicted after reportedly fleeing police

Print Article