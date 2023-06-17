Heritage Express Car Wash owner talks business inspiration, plans for community impact Published 12:40 am Saturday, June 17, 2023

NEDERLAND — David Wong had just went through Heritage Express Car Wash and was busy using the courtesy microfiber towel when business owner Glin LeBaron walked up to say hi.

While temperatures Friday morning were making their way up to the 90s, Wong was able put the last minute touches on his truck under the shade of a canopy.

Wong has definitely been to the car wash at 911 N. Twin City Highway in Nederland before.

“Oh yeah. I’m a reoccurring customer,” Wong said, adding this is the best car wash around.

Heritage Express Car Wash opened in April and has stayed busy since then.

LeBaron is a native of the area but spent years in Dripping Springs. At some point he decided he wanted to diversify, which brought him back to Nederland.

He learned the business while in the hill country town but was drawn back home because he wanted to be part of the community and give back.

His brother Danny serves as business manager and they employ eight attendants total.

LeBaron and his brother are graduates of Lamar University, and their employees are students at the university.

They are trying to be a preferred employer choice for Lamar University.

“So we’re going to help them get their education. The one requirement is they need to find their replacement when they’re ready to move on to their careers,” LeBaron said. “Danny and I went to Lamar, and this is another way we felt we can give back and help our students through school.”

The word “heritage” in the name of the business is a nod to the community they serve.

LeBaron said this is the only locally owned car wash of its kind in the area.

“We want to provide, obviously, good service and we want to contribute to the community,” he said.

He noted the construction of the facility, the landscaping and the equipment.

“It was a big investment in the equipment to provide a good product,” he said. “The only way you get your car this clean in a couple of minutes is with really good equipment.”

Hence the reason he said Heritage Express has the best value.

The car wash offers a number of wash options, as well as unlimited monthly washes. They also have “wash books,” where the purchaser can buy five washes and get the sixth for free or buy 10 and get two free.

The business offers military discounts and discounts for multiple vehicles.

Getting a membership is easy, he said, and can be done from the vehicle in a minute, if preferred.

For more information go to heritageexpresscarwash.com, email mgmt.@heritageexpresscarwash.com, call 409-237-4023 or visit 911 N. Twin City Hwy., in Nederland.