United Board of Missions, Entergy partner to give fans to those in need Published 12:26 am Friday, June 16, 2023

The timing is right for Entergy Texas’ annual fan donation.

Heat advisories are in place this week and likely will be for next week, and the fans allow some relief from the temperatures while helping save money on electric bills.

Last Wednesday 110 fans were delivered to United Board of Missions. It was a first-come-first-serve distribution with the last fan being given out Wednesday, UBM Executive Director Debbie Perkins said.

Two other local organizations are expected to provide the nonprofit agency with several more fans.

“This certainly helps those on a fixed income with utility bills increasing with the heat and also in general for those who can’t afford their electric bills or don’t have air conditioning,” Perkins said.

UBM is located at 6650 9th Avenue in Port Arthur.

Lobby hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The number is 409-962-5661.

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Thursday in Southeast Texas and surrounding areas with heat index values up to 115 expected.

Entergy Texas donated 1,300 fans to 36 cities and agencies cross Southeast Texas recently.

According to Entergy, heating and cooling costs make up about 55 percent of an average customer’s electric bill s taking steps to save energy can help customers better manage their usage when temperatures are hot.

“Summertime brings warmer temperatures, which can translate into financial stress for customers on a tight budget,” said Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service for Entergy Texas.

“Our annual fan distribution program allows us to help low-income customers stay cool and save money.”

Since 2000, Entergy Texas has donated a total of 27,100 fans to Texas families through community partnerships.