PHOTO FEATURE — Legacy hosts Juneteenth forum for runoff candidates Published 12:20 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

1 of 4

In celebration of Juneteenth, Legacy Community Development Group Corp. on Tuesday hosted a forum for the four candidates involved in the June 24 runoff election. Executive Director Vivian Ballou said they wanted to bring the candidates together to get their views on a number of things, particularly housing. District 4 incumbent Kenneth Marks and District 3 candidates Wanda Bodden and Doneane Beckcom each shared their platforms and areas of importance. District 4 challenger Harold Doucet was not in attendance.