PHOTO FEATURE — Legacy hosts Juneteenth forum for runoff candidates

Published 12:20 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

By PA News

In celebration of Juneteenth, Legacy Community Development Group Corp. on Tuesday hosted a forum for the four candidates involved in the June 24 runoff election. Executive Director Vivian Ballou said they wanted to bring the candidates together to get their views on a number of things, particularly housing. District 4 incumbent Kenneth Marks and District 3 candidates Wanda Bodden and Doneane Beckcom each shared their platforms and areas of importance. District 4 challenger Harold Doucet was not in attendance.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Have fun, celebrate Juneteenth and support a good cause with Sneaker Ball

TAKE A LOOK — Student volunteers return to SETX to help those with storm-damaged homes

Training facility program moves forward after discovery that a document was missing

Bechtel administrator talks to contractors on how to secure bids

Print Article