Paul Elliott Ortego Published 4:14 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

Paul Elliott Ortego, 82, of Port Arthur, died Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

He was born on February 11, 1941, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Adelaide Madeline Hutchison Ortego and Edward Joseph Ortego.

Survivors include his wife, Rene Ortego; children, Paul Ortego, Jr. and his wife, Carol, of Conroe; Patricia Goodman and her husband, Charlie, of Weatherford; Darrel Ortego and his wife, Tiffany, of Tyler; Laura Ortego and her husband, David Taylor, of Nederland; and Jason Ortego of Orange; stepchildren, Raelene and her husband, Smitty Smith, of Tennessee; Michael Moore and his wife, Lindsey, of Corpus Christi; and Shayne Moore and his wife, Sarah; siblings, Clifford Ortego of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Russell Ortego and his wife, Mary Ann, of Lufkin; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, George Ortego and Ronnie Ortego.

A gathering of Mr. Ortego’s family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with his funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Broussard’s, 530 West Monroe, Kountze, with his interment to follow at Old Hardin Cemetery, Kountze.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Autism Science Foundation, 3 Continental Road, Scarsdale, New York, 10583 or American Liver Foundation at liverfoundation.org