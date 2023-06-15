Nelson Viltz Sr. Published 3:14 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

Nelson Viltz Sr., 96, passed away peacefully Friday, June 2, 2023, at his residence.

Nelson, affectionately known as “Bay-Bay,” was born on November 10, 1926, in Ridge, LA to Alzenia Cobb and Dennis Viltz.

He was a resident of Port Arthur since 1956 and retired from the Laborers’ International Union of North America Local No, 853 in 1988.

Mr. Viltz was a WWII veteran and recipient of the World War II Army of Occupation Medal and a member of the Masonic Mason Lodge.

Survivors include: five daughters, Brenda Guilbeaux, Linda Mitchell, Theresa Thibeaux, and Venise (Vanessa) Polk (James) all of Port Arthur, TX and Tina Flucas (Delbert) of Lafayette, LA; seven grandchildren, Nelson McHenry, Charlotte, NC, Kerri Douglas (Wayne), Donovan Sostand, Kasi Johnson, Robert Thibeaux, Jonathan Polk, all of Port Arthur, TX and Nicole Viltz, Kansas City, MO; two great-grandchildren, Angel and Layla.

Mr. Nelson was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Learline Broussard-Viltz, his son and daughter-in-law, Nelson Jr. and Linda Viltz; his parents; his only sibling, Dilver Viltz and one granddaughter, Jennifer Viltz.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023 at St. James Catholic Church, 3617 Gulfway Drive, Port Arthur, Texas with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park under the direction of Gabriel Funeral Home.