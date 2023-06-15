Nederland male, 18, charged with assault of female, 12 Published 12:17 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

A 18-year-old Nederland male was indicted this week on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in connection to alleged crimes against a 12-year-old girl.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Wyatt Kaden Hammer met the alleged victim at the Nederland Independent School District Alternative Campus and the reported sexual assaults occurred in early April.

The crimes were reported May 22.

The document stated the two left the Alternative Campus after school and walked to a church at 2711 Helena Avenue in Nederland, where one of the assaults occurred.

Two other assaults occurred at Hammer’s home in Nederland, according to the document.

The alleged victim made the outcry to a relative and a sexual assault exam was conducted at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

The female told police she did not want to take part in the sex acts, but the male coaxed her to do them.

Hammer reportedly made a statement to police saying he did perform the sex acts but denied claims that he hit, slapped, choked or called her degrading names during the incidents.

Hammer was arrested on the charges May 24. As of Thursday he was still in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, according to the inmate roster. Bond is set at $150,000 each for the two charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

An indictment is not a final conviction of guilt; it is only a ruling by the grand jury that allows the district attorney’s office to proceed with a criminal case.