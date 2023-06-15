John Royal Jr. Published 3:01 pm Thursday, June 15, 2023

John Royal Jr., age 72 peacefully departed this life on June 7, 2023 while his wife, Marcella, sat by his bedside.

He was resident of Port Arthur over the last 30 years of his life.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Empowerment Church located at 3600 Memorial Blvd. in Port Arthur, TX.

Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time.

Military gravesite ceremony will be Monday, June 19, 2023, at Houston National Cemetery in Houston, Texas.

Services are entrusted to Hannah Funeral Home, Inc.