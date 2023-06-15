Have fun, celebrate Juneteenth and support a good cause with Sneaker Ball Published 12:30 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

It’s time to dress up and dig out your best sneakers to benefit a good cause and celebrate Juneteenth.

Southeast Texas Juneteenth Sneaker Ball will be held from 9 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday at S&G Auditorium, 900 5th St. in Port Arthur.

The event is a fundraiser for Linda’s Lighthouse projects.

Amber Lucas, executive director of the organization, said there would be a DJ, food, a 360 booth and more.

There are still some tables left and individual tickets which can be purchased at tinyurl.com/LL2023SB or at the door.

Lucas said the organization held their first sneaker ball in October and it was successful. They chose the upcoming date because there would be a lot of people in town to celebrate Juneteenth.

Constable Christopher Bates, who is vice president of the organization, said the Sneaker Ball is definitely going to be fun.

“More and more people throughout the area are holding sneaker balls,” he said.

Bates noted the event is two-fold, raising money for Linda’s Lighthouse programs and celebrating Juneteenth.

As for Bates’ choice of shoes, he has some options.

“I have a couple of pairs still in the box. I’m not sure, I might pull out the Jordans. They will definitely still be with the tag on them so I can try and get the crown for best kicks,” he said with a laugh.

Lucas explained Linda’s Lighthouse has a number of initiatives in giving back to the community from Back to School events, to a holiday event. The organization is in its second year of working on National Night Out in the city and are an umbrella organization for Christmas with the Constable as well as highway trash cleanup and beautification.

One of the main projects is providing scholarships for deserving high school students, Lucas said.

The organization is named in memory of Lucas’s mother, Linda Griffin Lucas, who was a supporter of Port Arthur.

“To fulfill her hopes, our primary focus is to uplift and provide opportunities for youth and elders. We plan to illuminate the way of those in need by providing educational and community resources,” according to the mission statement.