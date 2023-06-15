Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 7-13
Published 12:16 am Thursday, June 15, 2023
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 7 to June 13:
June 7
- Devin Garcia, 29, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5500 block of Beaumont.
- An assault was reported in the 2000 block of Perry.
- An information report was taken at the 5300 block of Main Avenue.
June 8
- Joshua Guidry, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5000 block of Sue Avenue.
June 9
- Chelsea Petteway, 30, was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 6000 block of Monroe.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Browning.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2500 block of Nall.
June 10
- A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
- An assault was reported in the 5000 block of 33rd Street.
- An information report was taken at the 5000 block of Main Avenue.
June 11
- An assault was reported in the 3200 block of Taft.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 6100 block of Coolidge.
- An information report was taken at the 3800 block of Boyd.
June 12
- A theft was reported in the 3200 block of Taft.
June 13
- Isabella Staggs, 19, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5300 block of Twin City Highway.
- Jay Devillier, 25, was arrested for burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony and criminal trespass in habitation in the 5900 block of Hogaboom.
- An information report was taken at the 2700 block of Azalea.