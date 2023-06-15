Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 7-13 Published 12:16 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 7 to June 13:

June 7

Devin Garcia, 29, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5500 block of Beaumont.

An assault was reported in the 2000 block of Perry.

An information report was taken at the 5300 block of Main Avenue.

June 8

Joshua Guidry, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5000 block of Sue Avenue.

June 9

Chelsea Petteway, 30, was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 6000 block of Monroe.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Browning.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2500 block of Nall.

June 10

A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.

An assault was reported in the 5000 block of 33 rd Street.

Street. An information report was taken at the 5000 block of Main Avenue.

June 11

An assault was reported in the 3200 block of Taft.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 6100 block of Coolidge.

An information report was taken at the 3800 block of Boyd.

June 12

A theft was reported in the 3200 block of Taft.

June 13