Groves Police Department arrests & responses: June 7-13

Published 12:16 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from June 7 to June 13:

June 7

  • Devin Garcia, 29, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5500 block of Beaumont.
  • An assault was reported in the 2000 block of Perry.
  • An information report was taken at the 5300 block of Main Avenue.

June 8

  • Joshua Guidry, 35, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5000 block of Sue Avenue.

June 9

  • Chelsea Petteway, 30, was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 6000 block of Monroe.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Browning.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 2500 block of Nall.

June 10

  • A theft was reported in the 5000 block of Twin City Highway.
  • An assault was reported in the 5000 block of 33rd Street.
  • An information report was taken at the 5000 block of Main Avenue.

June 11

  • An assault was reported in the 3200 block of Taft.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 6100 block of Coolidge.
  • An information report was taken at the 3800 block of Boyd.

June 12

  • A theft was reported in the 3200 block of Taft.

June 13

  • Isabella Staggs, 19, was arrested for public intoxication in the 5300 block of Twin City Highway.
  • Jay Devillier, 25, was arrested for burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony and criminal trespass in habitation in the 5900 block of Hogaboom.
  • An information report was taken at the 2700 block of Azalea.

