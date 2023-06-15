Endocrinology Center welcomes Jennifer East to the Atrium Building Published 12:22 am Thursday, June 15, 2023

NEDERLAND — Riceland Healthcare recently announced the arrival of endocrinology provider Jennifer East at the Endocrinology Center on Highway 365 in the Atrium Building in Nederland.

East served the area for 15 years at Triangle Endocrinology, and during that time she was awarded Nurse Practitioner of the Year from Southeast Texas Nurse Practitioners.

She currently serves as president of the Southeast Texas Nurse Practitioners, a non-profit with more than 150 members. She was awarded the Community Service Award in 2019.

Robert Jacobs, Riceland senior VP of healthcare administration at Riceland, said East has a passion for diabetes management.

“With over 2.5 million people diagnosed with diabetes in Texas alone, her passion is much needed,” Jacobs said.

According to the American Diabetes Association, there’s an additional 621,000 people who have diabetes but don’t know it, along with 7,142,000 people in Texas who have prediabetes, which makes up 34 percent of the population.

Married with two daughters, East lives in her hometown Nederland and also is passionate about missionary work, where she offers healthcare to underserved communities in developing countries.

For more information, call 409-724-7900.