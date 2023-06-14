Heat Advisory taking effect for Southeast Texas; see the details

Published 3:24 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

By PA News

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

Weather watchers warn the forecast for excessive heat continues for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

(Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

A Heat Advisory goes into effect for Southeast Texas and beyond on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to Lake Charles National Weather Service Lead Forecaster Joe Rua.

An upper level ridge will allow hot air temperatures to combine with high humidity values to bring the threat for excessive heat.

Hazards include heat exhaustion, heat stroke and dehydration.

Dangerous heat expected on Thursday with heat index values of 106° to 112.°

