Donald L. DeBlanc Jr. Published 4:29 pm Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Donald L. DeBlanc, Jr., age 78, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at his home in Beaumont, TX.

Mr. DeBlanc was born June 30, 1944, in Opelousas, LA, the son of Elouise DeBlanc (Richard) and Donald L. DeBlanc, Sr.

He graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic High School in Port Arthur, TX in 1961 and graduated from Prairie View A&M in Prairie View, TX with a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering.

He later obtained a MS in Mechanical Engineering from Lamar University in Beaumont. He worked in various engineering, planning, and management roles after beginning his career with Conoco Refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma with most of his career at ExxonMobil Refinery in Beaumont.

He retired in 2009 after 37 years of service.

He was a devoted and caring husband who loved his family and enjoyed helping others in the community through his volunteer efforts with Boys’ Haven and membership in Omega Psi Phi, Inc. Fraternity.

He was also involved in several organizations at his church over the years including the Finance Board and Pastoral Council.

He enjoyed sharing his experiences and knowledge with those around him and playing golf.

He was well known for his incredible work ethic and committed heart.

Mr. DeBlanc was preceded in death by his parents Don, Sr. and Elouise DeBlanc; brothers Larry DeBlanc, Sr. and Timmy DeBlanc; sister Gwendolyn DeBlanc, and nephew Larry DeBlanc, Jr. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Dolores DeBlanc, sons David DeBlanc of Beaumont and Darrell DeBlanc of Houston, TX; grandsons Christopher, Sidney (Sofia), and Spencer DeBlanc of Houston; sister Kim Alpough of Bossier City, LA; sister-in law: Tracy DeBlanc; nieces: Jasmine and Arie DeBlanc and Ravae Thompson; Frederick Johnson of Port Arthur, TX, and many extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church at 4445 Avenue A, Beaumont, TX 77705.

Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. with interment at Live Oak Memorial Park in Beaumont, Texas.

Services directed by: Hannah Funeral Home, Inc. located at 3727 Lewis Drive in Port Arthur, Tx 77642.

Please visit https://www.hannafh.com/ for memories and condolences.