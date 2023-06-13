Port Neches’ Sara Moad named FivePoint Credit Union live teller center manager

Published 12:24 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

By PA News

Sara Moad

Sara Moad has been promoted to live teller center manager for FivePoint Credit Union.

President/CEO Erik M. Shaw made the announcement this week.

Moad joined the credit union in 2021 and has 16 years of experience working in financial institutions. Her previous roles include teller, associate manager and assistant branch manager.

She is a graduate of Nederland High School and resides in Port Neches with her husband.

