Port Neches' Sara Moad named FivePoint Credit Union live teller center manager

Sara Moad has been promoted to live teller center manager for FivePoint Credit Union.

President/CEO Erik M. Shaw made the announcement this week.

Moad joined the credit union in 2021 and has 16 years of experience working in financial institutions. Her previous roles include teller, associate manager and assistant branch manager.

She is a graduate of Nederland High School and resides in Port Neches with her husband.