Ina Comeaux Broussard Published 3:22 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Ina Broussard, 95, of Groves Texas passed away on June 10, 2023 at Forever Young LLC Assisted Living facility under the care of Hospice+.

Ina was born January 16, 1928 to Paul Frank Comeaux and Rhena Bernard Comeaux in Broussard, Louisiana.

Ina attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana (USL) and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education. She briefly taught elementary school; but Ina is best remembered for her work as the secretary of the St. Joseph Catholic elementary school in Port Arthur, Texas.

On December 30, 1950, Ina married her hometown sweetheart, Edward Louis Broussard, and settled in Groves, Texas. Ina and Louis were devoted parents to four children, and remained married for 65 years until separated by Louis’ death in 2016.

Ina was a lifelong Catholic. She attended Immaculate Conception and St. Peter’s Catholic Churches in Groves. She was an active member of the St. Peter’s Altar Society and a working member in the St. Peter’s Bingo group.

Ina enjoyed sports, and was often found at the local youth games in support of her children and grandchildren. She was a talented seamstress. Ina was a very good cook, and her cajun dirty rice was always a family favorite. Later in life, Ina developed a joy for travelling, but always cherished the beach vacations with her husband and family.

Ina is preceded in death by her husband Louis, her grandson Ryan Petry, her parents, and her sister Ethel Martin.

ina is survived by two siblings; brother Paul Frank Comeaux Jr. and sister Jane Mouton.

Ina is also survived by four children, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Children include: Kathy Petry and husband Hal of Groves; Robert and wife Judy of Canyon Lake; Reese of Grand Meadow, Minnesota; Karen Bodin and husband Eric of Bridge City.

Grandchildren include: Brooke Petry Miller, Melissa Petry Nunnelly and husband Brian, Adam Broussard and wife Brooke, Kelsey Broussard Nevala and husband Gabriel, Rikki Bodin, and Ty Bodin.

Great-grandchildren include: Jada Miller, Seth Nunnelly, Kail Nunnelly, and Cooper Broussard.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 14, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Grammiere-Oberle Funeral Home. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 pm. A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Thursday, June 15, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Groves. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Port Arthur.

The family wishes to thank Tasha Broom of Hospice+, and Penny Lee and her staff at the Forever Young Home for the superior care given to our mother. Also, special thanks to Robert Hidalgo from the Immaculate Conception church for his faithful duties to administer the Holy Eucharist to our mother.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations be made to the Carmelite Monastery, 1250 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70501.