Excessive heat risk outlined for Port Arthur and beyond

Published 11:18 am Tuesday, June 13, 2023

By PA News

Weather officials are warning Orange County and Southeast Texas residents of an excessive heat risk this weekend.

“It looks like the first heat wave of this summer season will start later this week into the Father’s Day Weekend,” said Joe Rua, lead forecaster with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.

“With this being the first real heat wave of the season, and outdoor activities that go with a Father’s Day weekend, we wanted to give you a head’s up on this situation.”

An upper level ridge will allow hot air temperatures to combine with high humidity values to bring the threat for excessive heat.

