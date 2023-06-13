Elnora Grant

Published 3:28 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

By PA News

Elnora Grant

Elnora Grant, 88, of Port Arthur, TX passed Jun. 11, 2023.

Services will be held on Jun. 17, 2023, at East Mount Olive Baptist Church 800 Thomas Blvd., Port Arthur, Texas.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until Funeral at 10:30 a.m.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Cherishing her memories are a host of family and friends.

Proctor’s Mortuary – Beaumont, is in charge of final arrangements, 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. 77705 (409) 840-2022.

The guest book can be signed; words of comfort and condolences for the family can be left at www.proctorsmortuary.com

More Obituaries

Donald G. Barclay

Ina Comeaux Broussard

Donald James Resweber

Donna M. Boneau

Print Article