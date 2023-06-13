Elnora Grant Published 3:28 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Elnora Grant, 88, of Port Arthur, TX passed Jun. 11, 2023.

Services will be held on Jun. 17, 2023, at East Mount Olive Baptist Church 800 Thomas Blvd., Port Arthur, Texas.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. until Funeral at 10:30 a.m.

Cherishing her memories are a host of family and friends.

Proctor’s Mortuary – Beaumont, is in charge of final arrangements, 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. 77705 (409) 840-2022.

The guest book can be signed; words of comfort and condolences for the family can be left at www.proctorsmortuary.com