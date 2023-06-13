Donald G. Barclay Published 3:30 pm Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Donald G. Barclay, 86, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Parkview Skilled Care & Rehabilitation Center in Big Spring, TX.

Mr. Barclay was born December 24, 1936, in Lake Charles, LA, the son of Sallie Elizabeth (Haynes) and Robert Franklin Barclay.

He graduated from French High School in Beaumont, TX and attended Lamar University in Beaumont.

He worked as an ambulance driver, a professional water skier, and ultimately retired from Huntsman Corp. (Jefferson Chemical/Texaco Chemical) as a Process Operator/Console Operator after 39 years of service.

He had an entrepreneurial spirit and built homes and ran a tractor and dump truck service at times while working full time in the plant.

He was a devoted and faithful husband who loved his family and loved to share his Christian faith proudly with everyone.

He was well known for his incredible work ethic and caring heart.

After he retired, he volunteered in hospice care and also serving others at the Port Neches Senior Citizen Center.

Mr. Barclay was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Paulette Norsworthy Barclay, in 2005; his parents Sallie and Robert Barclay; brothers Joe Barclay and Robert Barclay; and sisters Laura Todd and Sarah Barclay.

Survivors include daughter Stacey Richardson and husband Timothy of Houston, TX; son Scott Barclay and wife Tresa of Big Spring, TX; granddaughter Lindsey Richardson of Houston; grandson Blake Barclay of Big Spring; and many friends.

Visitation will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home located at 800 Highland Ave., Bridge City, Texas 77611.

Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. with interment at Claybar Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange, Texas.

Please visit https://www.claybarfuneralhome.com/ for memories and condolences.