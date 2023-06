Texas Department of Transportation outlines lane closure for U.S. 69 in Port Arthur for Tuesday Published 4:56 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

The Texas Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on U.S. 69 impacting motorists Tuesday in Port Arthur.

According to TxDOT officials, the left lane of State Highway 73 westbound at U.S. 69 will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to work on a barrier.

Expect possible delays.