Small business owners and managers invited to “Business Plan Basics” Published 1:30 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

The Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Lamar State College Port Arthur (LSCPA) is hosting “Business Plan Basics” workshop on Thursday.

This event is co-sponsored by Golden Pass LNG and $29 for attendees. Space is limited and lunch is included, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Vidor City Hall, Council Chambers, 1395 N Main Street, Vidor, TX 77662. Advanced registration required at: https://www.sbdc.uh.edu/assnfe/ev.asp?ID=14022

Receive quick and easy tips for writing a business plan and recommendations from an expert on how to use a plan to obtain financing, focus ideas, identify specific business objectives, and chart and manage growth.

Attendees will leave with a better understanding of what a business plan should look like and how to get started writing one.

Workshop highlights:

How to complete the narrative portion of your plan

What to include in the financial section of your plan

Customizing your plan for the intended reader

Supporting documentation

This class is targeted to business owners needing a plan to attract funding as well as those looking to start a business. Presented by Linda I. Tait, CPA, MBA, CGBP.

“Starting back at the basics of a business plan is a great tool for businesses that are getting ready to look for funding or to continue growing,” said Dana Espinal, Director of the SBDC at Lamar State College Port Arthur. “Additionally, entrepreneurs can benefit by starting off on the right foot with a business plan.”

The LSCPA SBDC coverage area includes Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland, Port Neches, Bridge City, Orange and Vidor municipalities. All southeast Texas area small businesses are welcome to contact Dana Espinal for more information.

Funded in part through a Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Lamar State College Port Arthur SBDC is a center of the Texas Gulf Coast SBDC Network. The Texas Gulf Coast SBDC Network serves 32 counties in Southeast Texas. The Lamar State College Port Arthur SBDC is an EEO/AA institution.