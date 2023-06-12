POLICE — Innocent man, 50, killed in park crossfire identified by authorities Published 10:27 am Monday, June 12, 2023

BEAUMONT — Saturday at 8:38 p.m., Beaumont Police Department officers responded to 4050 Reed, Alice Keith Park, in reference to two shooting victims and unknown people still shooting.

Officers located a large crowd and two victims near the pool.

The preliminary investigation revealed a large crowd of people were in the park for different events. A group of juveniles got in an altercation that led to shots being fired, police said.

Two people who were not involved in the altercation were shot and critically injured, according to authorities.

The shooters fled the area before officers arrived.

On Sunday, one of the two shooting victims succumbed to his injuries.

He has been identified as Tyron Horace, a 50-year-old Beaumont man.

Detectives know there were numerous people in the park who witnessed the shooting and have cellphone video.

Detectives are asking witnesses to contact the Beaumont Police Department at 409-832-1234.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas:

CALL -409-833-TIPS, LOG ON to 833TIPS.com or use the P3 TIPS app and submit your tip using a smartphone or tablet. All tips to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas WILL remain anonymous and you MAY qualify for a cash reward.