Owner of Pour09 says public received misinformation regarding Mid County location Published 4:20 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

Following news reports that Pour09 Bar and Rooftop in Beaumont was planning a second location in Mid County, CEO Min Dai said on social media Monday the public has received incorrect information.

Min Dai said they are intending to develop something in Port Neches, but it will not be another bar, and false assumptions led to the postponement of an important meeting Monday.

“It will be a brand new complex and concept in SETX unlike any other as we continue pushing to bring new ideas to our area,” the post read.

“We’re working hard to get it going and a few setbacks aren’t going to stop us but it’s definitely making things a lot more difficult. (Port Neches) hopefully we’ll be able to get going sooner than later.”

Dai said the intent is for a place that is food and family driven.