Donna M. Boneau Published 4:30 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

Donna M. Boneau, 93, of Katy, Texas, formerly of Groves, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023 at Herman Memorial Hospital in Katy.

Donna was born in Port Arthur, Texas on August 5, 1929; she was the daughter of G. L. Jinks and Edith Gambrell.

She was a long-time member of the First Christian Church of Port Arthur. Before retiring, she had worked for Dr. E. R. Boyer, Chiropractor.

She enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with her family.

Donna was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She married Rene Boneau Jr. in Kountze, Texas in 1948; he preceded her in death in 2008 after 60 years of marriage.

Donna is survived by her sister, Geneva Boyer; her sons, Ronald Boneau, Steve Boneau and his wife, Terry; her grandsons, Craig Boneau and his wife, Suzie, Kris Boneau and his wife, Ashley, Shawn Broussard and his wife, Sandra; plus, her nine great grandchildren; Archer Boneau, Chase Boneau, Haven Boneau, Mya Boneau, Reese Boneau, Beck Broussard, Jude Broussard, Silas Broussard, Gavin Garrett, and her beloved dog, Precious. She is also survived by her nieces Cyndi Thomas and her husband, Bob and Debbie Murphy and her husband, Larry as well as her extended Schultz family and many other loved ones.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. in Thompson Memorial Chapel at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a gathering of family and friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Groves, TX.

Honoring Donna as pallbearers will be Joe Arisco, Craig Boneau, Kris Boneau, Shawn Broussard, Mike Daigle and John “Woody” Casasent. Honorary pallbearer will be Eddie Fontenette.