Donald James Resweber Published 4:33 pm Monday, June 12, 2023

Donald James Resweber, 92, of Port Arthur passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at his home.

Donald was born on April 10, 1931in Port Arthur, Texas to parents Marie (Gondron) and Stanley Xavier Resweber.

He was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur, he graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and he served his country in the U.S. Air Force.

Donald retired from Firestone as a Operator Supervisor after 32 years of employment.

He enjoyed building dune buggy cars, he modified a single engine plane and like restoring his tractor.

He also enjoyed working on his land in Pineland, Texas. Donald was a loving person who will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Marie Resweber, his son, Wayne John Resweber, his daughter, Linda Heather Sims, his brother, Carroll Resweber, his sister, Elaine Youngblood and his grandson, Jason Resweber.

Donald is survived by his son, Kevin Resweber and his wife, Barbara of Port Arthur, his grandchildren, Shane and his wife, Carrie, Patricia, Donald Wayne, Joshua and his wife, Kyra, Daniel and his wife, Kasie, Wendell, Lil Kevin, Nicole and seventeen great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, with a gathering of family and friends from 4:00 PM until service time at the funeral home.

A Military Honors will be held at the funeral home by Southeast Texas Veteran’s Service Group.

Burial will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

The family is honoring Donald’s wishes to be cremated.