$9.5 million expansion begins at Groves facility Published 12:26 am Sunday, June 11, 2023

GROVES — A multimillion project to expand and renovate Oak Grove Nursing Home in Groves has officially kicked off.

Officials with Oak Grove, located at 6230 Warren St., broke ground Thursday for the total $9.5 million project, which includes adding a new therapy wing with state-of-the-art equipment thus almost doubling the square footage.

Administrator Daniel Duplechin said the cost of the expansion portion is $8.5 million with another million for furniture, fixtures and equipment.

The next step is demolition of two nearby houses Oak Grove has purchased to make room for the therapy wing.

Duplechin said there is a lot of work to be done and expects it to start in two weeks. The project will take approximately 14 months to complete, he said.

In the meantime there has already been upgrades going on.

“We are renovating the existing side now,” Duplechin said, adding this includes residents’ showers, renovating the dining room and painting the outside to match the new wing.

The new therapy area includes more than standard equipment. It will also have a kitchen area where therapists can work with patients on skills they would be using when they return home, and there will be a brand new therapy gym.

Upon completion the facility will have all private rooms with full bathrooms, a kitchenette and patio for people who are in short term care.

Those receiving therapy will be separate from residents who live there.

G&G is the contractor for the project.

“Setting the foundation for a new era of care and community,” the company said. “We’re honored to be entrusted by Oak Grove Nursing Home with bringing this project to life. Today, we broke ground on their new facility, marking the beginning of a transformative journey. Stay tuned as we construct a space where compassion and comfort will thrive.”

The original Oak Groves facility was constructed in 1965 and was expanded in 1985.