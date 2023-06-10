RELIGION BRIEFS — Drive-thru food pantry to be open Saturday Published 12:22 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive, will host Vacation Bible School at 5:30 p.m. June 20 to June 22. VBS is open to everyone.

Charlotte’s Cupboard will host a drive-thru food pantry from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday at Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive. Charlotte’s Cupboard is open to everyone.

Golden Band Ministry will present a program titled “Using God’s Word to Overcome Problems,” at noon Thursday at New Hope Baptist Church, 549 W. Gulfway Drive. Parents re asked to bring their children to hear many problem solving scriptures.

Alpha and Omega Women of Faith of Port Arthur-Beaumont will hold their 27th Year Annual Round Up at 6 p.m. June 24, Holiday Inn Express, 3115 Central Mall Drive. Speakers include Rev. JoAnn Patillo, House of Prayer, Beaumont and Rev. Vickie Bushnell, Israel Temple Church Of God In Christ, Nome. For more information, call Cynthia Jackson, 409-736-2563.

Real Talk Kim Jones, “I was Not Built to Break” Breakthrough Encounter will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at North Major Event Center, 3255 N. Major Drive, Suite D. The host is rev. Terri Prescott, pastor of New Beginning World Outreach. For ticket information, go to terriprescottministry.com or Eventbrite I was Not Built To Break. Early bird ticket sales end July 30.

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise.