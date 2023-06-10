KATHIE’S KORNER — It’s a new beginning, control your days Published 12:02 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

Webster was a Christian man. The definitions in his first books were religious with the (rel.) sign and always first in the order of each word.

When he retired, and then died, the order was changed and moved to the end of the definition. His definition of the word NEW is; fresh, different from the past, a new position and for the first time.

It’s a New Day, and wow, it is going to be tremendous! Take new, big steps in your lives and get moving.

Like my title says, a new bunch of days, and we can determine how we use them, just like we are in charge of 24 hours of everyday. Let’s not waste them!

Time is precious, and there are so many ways to make a difference in this world, starting in our families, church and the work force.

The way to not be selfish in our thoughts and actions is to SERVE and that also begins at home, church and our work. What a privilege to help each other. Teach this to your children and respect will be predominant in our society, hopefully, once again.

It’s important to keep motivated and strengthened in our lives. Great athletes, musicians and workers are structured and disciplined when they first begin their active, regulated lives.

As they retire, some stop exercising and practicing, working, wasting all the valuable instruction and even pay they made, only to become weaker and perhaps fat, physically from little or no activity.

While it’s important to pace ourselves as we get older and take breaks, especially if we have jobs with a lot of pressure, let’s not “take it easy” or “slow down.”

I think we should always, “keep moving” and stay healthy and excited about life.

“(T)hose who plan peace have joy” — Proverbs 12:20 ESV says.

We plan our whole lives, but sometimes neglect to plan for peace, everyday. This is a great scripture for the New Beginnings in our lives!

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.