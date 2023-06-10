2023 Leading Ladies revealed ahead of Diamond Conference Published 12:24 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

The 2023 Leading Ladies were revealed this week during a meet and greet at the Museum of the Gulf Coast.

The six women will be recognized in August during the Diamond Conference Leading Ladies Honorees Luncheon was presented by Christian Faith Women of Virtue Inc., led by Rev. Charlotte Moses.

This year’s Leading Ladies are Tracy Ramirez, Willie Opelousas, Stephanie Rhones, Angel Murphy Kristi Lewis and Amber Lucas.

Tuesday’s event was led by Mistress of Ceremony LaWanda Finney, followed by prayer by Lillian Parker and a greeting by Mary Wycoff. Lilly Flugence gave a h istory of the Diamond Conference before Angelia Joseph introduced the Board of Directors. Ariel Moses-Chapman introduced the honorees, and Moses gave closing remarks.

For tickets to the conference or more information, call 409-962-9792.