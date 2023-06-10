18-wheeler overturns; driver dies following major West Highway 73 crash Published 12:38 am Saturday, June 10, 2023

On Friday at approximately 2 p.m., officers with the Port Arthur Police Department responded to a major motor vehicle crash in the 2000 block of West Highway 73.

Preliminary investigation revealed an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle collided, causing the 18-wheeler to overturn, trapping the driver.

The driver of the 18- wheeler was air lifted for medical treatment and the driver of the passenger vehicle was taken by EMS for medical treatment.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, identified as 55-year-old Grady Stevens, died as a result of his injuries.

The Port Arthur Police Department’s Advanced Accident Reconstruction Team responded and is investigating the accident.