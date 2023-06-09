Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: May 29-June4 Published 12:22 am Friday, June 9, 2023

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 29 to June 4:

Brandon Clayton, 35, other agency warrant(s)

Shanya Aclese, 42, other agency warrant(s)

Joshua Prevost, 33, other agency warrant(s)

Gerardo Alaffa, 47, driving while intoxicated

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 29 to June 4:

May 29

No reports.

May 30

Theft of a firearm was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

Two people were arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

May 31

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1200 block of Wagner.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street.

June 1

A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Merriman.

Harassment was reported in the 3100 block of Williamsburg.

An assault was reported in the 1400 block of Dallas.

June 2

No reports.

June 3

Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of 2nd Street.

A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2500 block of Magnolia.

June 4