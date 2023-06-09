Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: May 29-June4

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 29 to June 4:

  • Brandon Clayton, 35, other agency warrant(s)
  • Shanya Aclese, 42, other agency warrant(s)
  • Joshua Prevost, 33, other agency warrant(s)
  • Gerardo Alaffa, 47, driving while intoxicated

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 29 to June 4:

May 29

  • No reports.

May 30

  • Theft of a firearm was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
  • Two people were arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood.

May 31

  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1200 block of Wagner.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street.

June 1

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Merriman.
  • Harassment was reported in the 3100 block of Williamsburg.
  • An assault was reported in the 1400 block of Dallas.

June 2

  • No reports.

June 3

  • Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of 2nd Street.
  • A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2500 block of Magnolia.

June 4

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of Patricia.

