Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: May 29-June4
Published 12:22 am Friday, June 9, 2023
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 29 to June 4:
- Brandon Clayton, 35, other agency warrant(s)
- Shanya Aclese, 42, other agency warrant(s)
- Joshua Prevost, 33, other agency warrant(s)
- Gerardo Alaffa, 47, driving while intoxicated
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 29 to June 4:
May 29
- No reports.
May 30
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
- Two people were arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood.
May 31
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 1200 block of Wagner.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of 8th Street.
June 1
- A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 3100 block of Merriman.
- Harassment was reported in the 3100 block of Williamsburg.
- An assault was reported in the 1400 block of Dallas.
June 2
- No reports.
June 3
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2300 block of 2nd Street.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 2500 block of Magnolia.
June 4
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2300 block of Patricia.