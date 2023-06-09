PAPD identifies 2 of 3 alleged suspects in chase where shots were fired at police Published 12:28 am Friday, June 9, 2023

Two men who reportedly led Port Arthur Police Department officers on a chase that included gunfire last weekend have been identified by authorities.

Braily Olivia-Levia and Adrian Paxtot, both 18 of Port Arthur, were charged with evading arrest Saturday and have since bonded out of jail.

A third suspect who reportedly fired shots at officers while fleeing is in custody at the Minnie Rogers Juvenile Justice Center in Beaumont. The person’s name cannot be released due to his age.

The alleged crimes occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday when the police attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 700 block of Sabine Avenue.

Police said the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

During the pursuit, one of the occupants of the vehicle fired shots at pursuing officers.

Authorities believe the shooter was a juvenile.

“They were chased to the 2600 block of Proctor (Street), where they crashed the vehicle. Three subjects exited the vehicle and fled on foot, evading capture and one was struck by a patrol unit,” according to Sergeant George Clark.

The three were eventually apprehended and a handgun was located.

The Texas Rangers, District Attorney’s Office and PAPD’s Criminal Investigation’s Division are investigating.

Police Chief Tim Duriso said PAPD reached out to the Texas Rangers for assistance.

Although police initially said one of the suspects was struck by a patrol vehicle, Duriso clarified the resulting investigation cannot has not confirmed that.

The case is ongoing.