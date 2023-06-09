Groves pitcher named Collegiate Baseball All-American Published 12:04 am Friday, June 9, 2023

LAKE CHARLES — Grant Rogers, McNeese State University baseball’s record-setting starting pitcher in 2023, is a 2023 Collegiate Baseball All-American, garnering second team honors, the organization released this month.

Rogers is the third Cowboys player in school history to earn a spot on the prestigious All-American team (Kevin Mitchell, 2001 third team; Ben Broussard, 1999 third team) and is the highest selection ever for a Cowboys pitcher.

This past year, the two-time Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year and first team All-Conference selection posted a 12-1 record with a 1.82 ERA.

His victory total set a new McNeese single-season record while leading the league and ranking second in the NCAA while is ERA ranked as the third-best in the nation.

In addition, the junior from Groves, struck out 88 batters in 103.2 innings pitched and walked just 18.

He started the season at 10-0 to become the first pitcher in school history to win 10 games without a loss, and threw four complete games with two shutouts and two combined shutouts.

Rogers graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School in 2019.

A mid-season All-American selection by Collegiate Baseball, Rogers threw seven games where he did not allow an earned run and six games where he didn’t allow a walk.

McNeese went 13-2 on the season when Rogers started on the mound.

Rogers is one of two players from the Southland Conference to receive Collegiate Baseball All-American honors (catcher Ryan Snell of Lamar, third team).

This is the second straight year a Cowboys pitcher has been named an All-American for a major news outlet. In 2022, Cameron Foster earned third team honors by the NCBWA.