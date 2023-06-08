Port Neches brewery’s expansion will allow for five times more product Published 12:18 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

Tyler Blount called it a “God wink.”

While working in Downtown Beaumont 10 years ago, he would often look out the window at the building on the corner of Neches Street and Wall Street wondering if it could one day become the brewery he was thinking of opening.

He went as far as looking at the property, but decided it didn’t fit the vision he had. Later, he would find a location on Port Neches Avenue to open Neches Brewing Company.

But last Friday, he picked up the keys to the same downtown building he once wondered about.

“We’re on the corner of Wall Street and Neches Street,” he said. “It’s either a coincidence or God has a sense of humor.”

Blount purchased what formerly was PourBrothers Brewery, which closed in January, as well as the equipment inside the building.

The location will be used for manufacturing and distribution.

“Over there the batches are five times the amount we can produce now,” Blount said. “It helps with getting beer to places that we’ve wanted to get in for years — JWilson’s, Tia Juanitas, and Madison’s just to name a few. “Now we can get our beer to some of our favorite bars and restaurants, and eventually produce packaged beer.”

It’s the latest in a large move for the brewery in Port Neches. In April, they added a food truck and began offering lunch items. They launched a lunch menu April 5 and sold approximately 50 poboys. The following day, that number more than doubled at 117.

Since then, Blount said, each week has gotten better.

“This week we’re doing smash burgers and sold out both days,” he said.

Blount said he’s been asked by many if he has intentions to open the Beaumont building as a tap room.

“Maybe in the future,” he said. “Right now it’s just for manufacturing and distribution.”

Meanwhile, lunch is still available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1108 Port Neches Avenue. In addition to poboys and smash burgers, the brewery also offers muffulettas.