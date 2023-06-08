Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: May 29-June 4 Published 12:20 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 29 to June 4:

Patrick Peshoff, 33, Nederland warrants

Martin Theriot, 60, Nederland warrants

Alex Townsel, 29, burglary of a vehicle

Jody Parsons, 53, Nederland warrants

Christopher Parsons, 39, possession of a controlled substance

Joshua Broussard, 37, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency

Ransom Howard, 27, Nederland warrants

Jay Devillier, 25, thief over $100 with previous conviction

Jose Cunningham Varela, 46, warrant other agency

Juan Zuniga, 55, theft over $20,000 (aluminum, bronze, copper, or brass)

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 29 to June 4:

May 29

A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1400 block of South 29 th Street.

Street. A runaway was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue A.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 8100 block of El Paso in Port Arthur.

May 30

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3400 block of Omaha.

Found property was reported in the 1200 block of North Memorial.

May 31

A dog bite was reported in the 800 block of South 14 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested for burglary of a vehicle in the 2100 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1500 block of Avenue H.

A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1500 block of Avenue H.

Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 300 block of Hill Terrace.

June 1

Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Helena.

A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of North U.S. 69.

June 2

A terroristic threat was reported in the 300 block of North 34 th Street.

Street. A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1100 block of Avenue B.

June 3

A death was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.

Theft of more than $20,000 (aluminum; bronze; copper; or brass) was reported in the 800 block of South Twin City Highway.

A death was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1100 block of Gary.

A person was arrested for theft f more than $100 with previous conviction in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.

An officer assisted another agency in the 2900 block of FM 365.

A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South Twin City Highway.

A person was arrested for theft of more than $20,000 (Aluminum; bronze; copper; or brass) in the 200 block of South Twin City Highway.

June 4