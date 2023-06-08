Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: May 29-June 4
Published 12:20 am Thursday, June 8, 2023
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from May 29 to June 4:
- Patrick Peshoff, 33, Nederland warrants
- Martin Theriot, 60, Nederland warrants
- Alex Townsel, 29, burglary of a vehicle
- Jody Parsons, 53, Nederland warrants
- Christopher Parsons, 39, possession of a controlled substance
- Joshua Broussard, 37, Nederland warrants, warrant other agency
- Ransom Howard, 27, Nederland warrants
- Jay Devillier, 25, thief over $100 with previous conviction
- Jose Cunningham Varela, 46, warrant other agency
- Juan Zuniga, 55, theft over $20,000 (aluminum, bronze, copper, or brass)
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from May 29 to June 4:
May 29
- A theft was reported in the 2800 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1400 block of South 29th Street.
- A runaway was reported in the 2400 block of Avenue A.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 8100 block of El Paso in Port Arthur.
May 30
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3400 block of Omaha.
- Found property was reported in the 1200 block of North Memorial.
May 31
- A dog bite was reported in the 800 block of South 14th Street.
- A person was arrested for burglary of a vehicle in the 2100 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants in the 1500 block of Avenue H.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1500 block of Avenue H.
- Assault causes bodily injury -family violence was reported in the 300 block of Hill Terrace.
June 1
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 1400 block of Helena.
- A person was arrested on Nederland warrants and another agency’s warrant in the 800 block of North U.S. 69.
June 2
- A terroristic threat was reported in the 300 block of North 34th Street.
- A person was arrested on Nederland Warrants in the 1100 block of Avenue B.
June 3
- A death was reported in the 2900 block of Helena.
- Theft of more than $20,000 (aluminum; bronze; copper; or brass) was reported in the 800 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A death was reported in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1100 block of Gary.
- A person was arrested for theft f more than $100 with previous conviction in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.
- An officer assisted another agency in the 2900 block of FM 365.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1500 block of South Twin City Highway.
- A person was arrested for theft of more than $20,000 (Aluminum; bronze; copper; or brass) in the 200 block of South Twin City Highway.
June 4
- Deadly conduct -discharge firearm was reported in the 300 block of North 3rd Street.
- Terroristic threat of family -family violence was reported in the 3400 block of Parkway Drive.
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 2900 block of Avenue M.