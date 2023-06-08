MARY MEAUX — Check out the summer fun offered up by local libraries Published 12:10 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

Many years ago I sat in the auditorium at Tyrrell Elementary School all full of myself for having read a bunch of books over the summer.

Reading was never a chore for me. I began reading at an early age, so I just knew I would get some big recognition for reading.

Sadly I wasn’t the one who read the most books over the summer. A classmate read 100 books while I had read the average amount.

Oh well, I still got a certificate and recognition for doing something I loved to do.

All of that reading and exposure to the library did help me educationally, but I wouldn’t realize that until many years later.

When I got to junior high I had to take reading as an elective. What an easy class! It was at this point that I learned I was reading on a level three grades higher than the grade I was in.

Fast forward to my 30s when I was in college studying to be a teacher. I read scholarly articles on learning and was able to see the parallel between reading and education.

I stumbled on the topic of summer reading while scrolling round the Internet and seeing all of the local libraries that are launching, or have launched their summer reading programs. Today’s children and teenagers have it made. They now have activities to do while at the library in connection with summer reading programs.

It’s not like “the old days,” where I would walk into the library and check out as many books as I was allowed. (There was something exciting about seeing the due date stamped on the book card).

Port Arthur Public Library’s Summer Reading Program kicked off May 31 with the theme. “All Together Now.”

The first event is a coding attraction set for June 12 for third through 12th graders.

Later this month there will be a presentation of Jack ad the Beanstalk with Young Audiences of Houston Arts Partners The Ensemble Theater at the Bob Bowers Civic Center. The show is for ages 5 to 14 and features a new twist on the fairytale.

Other events include presentations on wildlife and birds, interactive exhibits and a visit by Matt “The Shark Guy” Marchant from Austin.

The Summer Reading Program at the Marion & Ed Hughes Public Library in Nederland kicked off Monday and runs through July 15.

But there’s more to the program than reading. The library offers Summer Reading Program movies, arts and crafts, special visitors and entertainment.

Their theme this year is “Space Full of Stories.”

The Hebert Public Library in Port Neches kicked of their Summer Reading Circus Monday and it runs through July 21.

The Hebert Library also hosts a number of events from game nights to reading clubs, Nintendo Switch tournaments, children’s activities and even teen reading games.

Groves Public Library Kicked off its “All Together Now” summer reading program Monday, which will run through July 24.

There will be storytime every Monday at 10 a.m. and other activities for kids and families.

Mary Meaux is a news reporter at The Port Arthur News. She can be reached at mary.meaux@panews.com.