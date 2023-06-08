Groves Police Department arrests & responses: May 31-June 6

Published 12:26 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

By PA News

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from May 31 to June 6:

May 31

  • Don Henry Vega. 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 7000 block of 32nd Street.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2600 block of Amber.

June 1

  • Possession of a controlled substance report was processed in the 2700 block of West Parkway.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5900 block of Georgia.

June 2

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3400 block of Canal.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

June 3

  • A stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 5500 block of East Parkway.
  • An information report was taken at the 6200 block of 39th Street.
  • Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
  • Recovered stolen property was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • Harassment was reported in the 2000 block of Owens.

June 4

  • Kristla Reed, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5400 block of East Parkway.
  • Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
  • An assault was reported in the 3600 block of Pure Atlantic.

June 5

  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2600 block of Main.
  • Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 4700 block of Boyd.

June 6

  • Andy Ramos, 17, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6100 block of Washington.
  • Victor Perez, 29, was arrested for public intoxication in the 7000 block of Terrell.
  • A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.

