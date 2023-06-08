Groves Police Department arrests & responses: May 31-June 6
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from May 31 to June 6:
May 31
- Don Henry Vega. 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 7000 block of 32nd Street.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2600 block of Amber.
June 1
- Possession of a controlled substance report was processed in the 2700 block of West Parkway.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5900 block of Georgia.
June 2
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 3400 block of Canal.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
June 3
- A stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 5500 block of East Parkway.
- An information report was taken at the 6200 block of 39th Street.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.
- Recovered stolen property was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Harassment was reported in the 2000 block of Owens.
June 4
- Kristla Reed, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5400 block of East Parkway.
- Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.
- An assault was reported in the 3600 block of Pure Atlantic.
June 5
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2600 block of Main.
- Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 4700 block of Boyd.
June 6
- Andy Ramos, 17, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 6100 block of Washington.
- Victor Perez, 29, was arrested for public intoxication in the 7000 block of Terrell.
- A theft was reported in the 4700 block of Twin City Highway.