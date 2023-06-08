Groves Police Department arrests & responses: May 31-June 6 Published 12:26 am Thursday, June 8, 2023

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from May 31 to June 6:

May 31

Don Henry Vega. 36, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 7000 block of 32 nd Street.

Street. Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 2600 block of Amber.

June 1

Possession of a controlled substance report was processed in the 2700 block of West Parkway.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5900 block of Georgia.

June 2

Criminal mischief was reported in the 3400 block of Canal.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

June 3

A stored/abandoned vehicle was reported in the 5500 block of East Parkway.

An information report was taken at the 6200 block of 39 th Street.

Street. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 5800 block of West Jefferson.

Recovered stolen property was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

Harassment was reported in the 2000 block of Owens.

June 4

Kristla Reed, 20, was arrested for warrants other agency in the 5400 block of East Parkway.

Credit/debit card abuse was reported in the 5300 block of Gulfway Drive.

An assault was reported in the 3600 block of Pure Atlantic.

June 5

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2600 block of Main.

Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported in the 4700 block of Boyd.

June 6