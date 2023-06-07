CHIP SHOTS — Port Neches golfer notches another Babe Zaharias ace; locals find success Published 12:04 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Aces continue to be dealt right and left at Babe Zaharias. The latest to celebrate is Craig Geoffroy of Port Neches who sank a pitching wedge from 120 yards on No. 2 on May 30.

It was Geoffroy’s second hole in one and the 10th at Zaharias in 2023. Witnesses were Don MacNeil, Rick Pritchett and Lonnie Mosley . . .

With the clock running down on their chances of retaining PGA Tour cards, Port Neches-Groves exes Andrew Landry and Chris Stroud and former Lamar star MJ Daffue are all in the field for this week’s Canadian Open.

Daffue was the only one of the trio is action at Jack Nicklaus’ tourney last week but missed the cut on rounds of 77-73 . . .

Five under won the front for the team of Ted Freeman, Gene Jones, Tom Fenner and Darrell Mouille in the Monday Senior 50 Plus 2 ball at Babe Zaharias. On the back, the foursome of Tony Trevino, Eddie Delk, Aubrey Ward and Roger Baumer prevailed with minus 2.

Closest to the pin winners were Cap Hollier (No. 2, 6-1 and No. 15, 6-1), Charles Leard (No. 7, 9-5) and Ed Holley (No. 12, 2-11) . . .

In the Super Saturday 2 ball at Zaharias, played in threesomes, the team of James Vercher, Art Turner and MacNeil won the front with minus 1. That was also the winning score on the back for the trio of Ron Carlin, Derrick Wolf and Stu Ellis . . .

The Friday Senior Game was played in a flighted 6-6-6 partnership format. In First Flight, the duo of Jim Cady-Danny Robbins placed first with a 70. Second Flight ended in a tie at 75 between Robert Gautreaux-Steve Wisenbaker and Tony Trevino-Dwayne Morvant.

Raymond Darbonne-Jeremy Hemler teamed for a 70 to take Third Flight while Dan Flood-Roy Martinez tied Dwayne Benoit-Baumer in Fourth Flight with a 77.

Closest to the pin winners were Flood (No. 2, 6-6), Hollier (No. 7, 4-2), Glen Judice (No. 12, 9-7) and Benoit (No. 15, 5-3) . . .

The Wednesday Zaharias DogFight was played in an all-points count format. Tying for first with 24 points was the team of Terry Jones, MacNeil, Flood and Larry Foster and the foursome of Danny Robbins, Ward, Jeff Rinehart and Jess McPhillips.

Closest to the pin winners were Holley (No. 2, 3-2), Turner (No. 7 5-6), Rinehart (No. 12, 4-0) and Ron Lasalle (No. 15, 10-2) . . .

As the final paragraphs were being typed on this week’s column, the shocking news that the PGA Tour and European Tour have merged with LIV golf popped up on the Golf Channel. It’s hard to believe anybody saw this coming.

Alongside when the LIV golf tour was created, and lured some huge names away from the PGA Tour, this will be the biggest story in the history of professional golf. Aftershocks are going to be heard for days, probably weeks.

Golf news should be e-mailed to Bob West at rdwest@usa.net.