22-year-old man passes in Port Arthur; police working suspicious death investigation Published 10:28 am Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Port Arthur Police announced Wednesday morning there is an ongoing suspicious death investigation following the passing of a 22-year-old man three days prior.

Authorities received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a non-responsive male behind Jefferson City Shopping Center at approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Police responded to the 3300 block of Twin City Highway and located Khayman Davis, who was taken to Southeast Texas Medical Center.

According to authorities, Davis died Sunday at the hospital. The cause of death is not yet known, police said.

Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. ordered an autopsy

Police are asking the public to contact detectives at 409-983-8631 is they have information on Davis’ whereabouts before or on Friday.