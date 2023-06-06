South Texas man dies after car enters Intracoastal Canal on Pleasure Island Tuesday morning Published 10:26 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

A 39-year-old South Texas man is dead after his vehicle left the roadway and went into the Intracoastal Canal on Pleasure Island Tuesday morning.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso confirmed a person was retrieved from the car in the waterway.

Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett said the body was retrieved at approximately 7:06 a.m.

Burnett said the driver was leaving work from the Cheniere terminal in Sabine Pass and, for some reason, veered over to the left, entering the water.

The man’s name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities said he was from South Texas.

Port Arthur police are investigating.

Port Arthur Fire Department dive team members and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit also responded, Burnett said.