South Texas man dies after car enters Intracoastal Canal on Pleasure Island Tuesday morning

Published 10:26 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

By Mary Meaux

A 39-year-old South Texas man is dead after his vehicle left the roadway and went into the Intracoastal Canal on Pleasure Island Tuesday morning.

Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso confirmed a person was retrieved from the car in the waterway.

Justice of the Peace Brad Burnett said the body was retrieved at approximately 7:06 a.m.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Burnett said the driver was leaving work from the Cheniere terminal in Sabine Pass and, for some reason, veered over to the left, entering the water.

The man’s name is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities said he was from South Texas.

Port Arthur police are investigating.

Port Arthur Fire Department dive team members and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit also responded, Burnett said.

More News

Port Arthur Fire Department responds to second likely arson in last couple of weeks

26-year-old man shot dead; police ask for surveillance photos and video

2 dead, 3 critically injured in overnight Texas 73 crash

Scholarship renamed in honor Hispanic advocate Fernando Ramirez

Print Article