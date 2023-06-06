Port Arthur man found bleeding, walking down street Published 2:16 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Port Arthur police are investigating an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a Port Arthur man was found walking down the street injured.

Authorities were called at approximately 11 p.m. Monday to the area of 18th Street and Fifth Avenue in reference to a robbery, but investigators are not sure if an actual robbery occurred, Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso.

The victim is not the person who called authorities.

Duriso said the victim was found bleeding while walking down the road.

He was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Additional information was not available Tuesday afternoon.