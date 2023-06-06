Local sorority announces its community scholarship recipients Published 12:02 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Epsilon Theta Omega Chapter recently announced community scholarship recipients from the 2023 graduating classes of Memorial High School and Woodrow Wilson Early College High School.

Organization leaders said these students demonstrated achievement in academics, leadership and involvement in school and community activities.

A’Niyah Bryant of Wilson is planning to attend Prairie View A&M University and major in nursing.

Janaye Coleman of Memorial is planning to attend Texas Southern University and major in law and business.

Jai’lee Snodgrass of Wilson is planning to attend Texas Southern University and major in aviation science management.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority is an international service organization that was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest Greek letter organization established by African-American college-educated women. For more information on Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and its programs, log onto aka1908.com.