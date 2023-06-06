Dr. Levy Barnes leading fundraiser concert in Port Arthur Published 12:04 am Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Dr. Levy Barnes said after being absent from the music scene during the pandemic, he is coming back with his first personal concert and fundraiser.

The event starts at 6 p.m. June 29 at Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Port Arthur Civic Center.

According to Barnes, he is raising funds for autism and mental health awareness, Pathway to Life (mentorship program in schools), widow and orphan support and Christmas with Dr. Levy, toy giveaway for low-income families.

“These programs never stopped, even during the pandemic, and to ensure their continued success, he is holding this fundraiser,” a concert statement read. “After the pandemic, Dr. Levy released the single, ‘I Cry’ and it climbed up to the top 100

Billboards. On June 29, he is performing music from his original album along with several new songs, as he hopes to amaze Southeast Texas with his new music.”

A basic ticket is $30, $35 for VIP and $250 for a table.

Dinner is served upon entry.

Tickets available at Eventbrite. Log onto drlevy.info for more information.

Sponsors supporting this event include Gulf Coast Health Center, Southeast Texas

Business Referral Group as the Gold sponsors. Also, First Choice Roofing and Remodeling Co, Sounds of Joy, Victorious Youth, Linda’s Lighthouse, Hobson Bradley Law firm, AMF and Engineering Custom Fabrication, MLK Support Group, LeZac Homes Company, Mortgage Dynamics, Q. Hair Regrowth Spray and Black Business Professionals of Southeast Texas.