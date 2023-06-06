26-year-old man shot dead; police ask for surveillance photos and video Published 12:10 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

BEAUMONT – At 3:07 a.m. Tuesday, Beaumont Police Department officers responded to 3710 Magnolia St. in reference an unresponsive shooting victim near building 15.

Officers located the deceased victim and identified him as Curtis Crawford, a 26-year-old Beaumont man.

The preliminary investigation revealed he was shot between midnight and 1 a.m.

Detectives are asking residents in the area check their surveillance cameras for video of suspicious individuals or vehicles.

If you have information about this fatal shooting, call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234.

If you wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas: call 409-833-TIPS, log on to 833TIPS.com or use the P3 TIPS app and submit a tip using a smartphone or tablet.

All tips to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas WILL remain anonymous and you MAY qualify for a cash reward.