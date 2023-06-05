Local educator chosen Region 5’s Superintendent of the Year for 2023 Published 5:00 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

NEDERLAND — Region 5 Education Service Center announce its regional winner for TASB’s 2023 Superintendent of the Year is Dr. Stuart Kieschnick of Nederland Independent School District.

Kieschnick has served as superintendent there for three years, with a total of 23 years of administrative experience.

According to Region 5, Kieschnick has exhibited exceptional leadership toward improving student performance, which is the mission of the award. He was chosen for his strong leadership skills, unwavering dedication to improving the quality of education in Nederland ISD, and steadfast commitment to the Nederland community.

Kieschnick has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead the district through challenging circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters, and a frightening incident involving a hoax active shooter threat at the high school, according to his letter of nomination.

The knowledge gained from the active shooter hoax helped prepare the district for a potential real-life situation by enhancing safety and security. Additionally, Kieschnick was able to share his experience and findings during a presentation at the annual Texas Association of Secondary School Principals conference in Austin.

During the challenge presented by COVID-19, Kieschnick made the recommendation to use ESSER education funds to hire reading and math interventionists. The Nederland ISD board “believes this significant investment decision by Dr. Kieschnick was a key factor in effectively decreasing learning loss and helping students quickly get back on track.”

Kieschnick was nominated for the position by the local school board, and a non-biased selection team of school board members from various districts made the final selection. He will be interviewed as a regional winner in late summer by the TASB State Selection Committee, at which time five finalists will be chosen to proceed in the process for the State Superintendent of the Year award.

His letter of nomination applauds Kieschnick for the district’s successes under his leadership, including the district’s achievement of an “A” Accountability rating, implementation of anti- bullying measures and tip-off reports and the strategic move of placing fifth grade back to elementary campuses.

His letter of nomination states “Dr. Kieschnick wholeheartedly embraces the idea that the school belongs to the community and serves as its steward. It is apparent that he considers it an honor and privilege to be the Superintendent of Nederland ISD and strives to bring passion to the job every day.