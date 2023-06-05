James W. Lee Jr. Published 4:47 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

James W. Lee, Jr., 80, passed away peacefully Monday, May 29, 2023 in Port Arthur, Texas.

He was a 1960 graduate of Lincoln High School and attended Prairie View A&M following graduation.

James was a United States Army Veteran and retired as a Merchant Marine Seaman with 30 years of service.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

James leaves to cherish his memories his sister Angela Patricia Lee Henry, and brother-in- law, Sylvester Henry, Jr.; a devoted cousin, Maureen Roberts all of Port Arthur, Texas and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 3800 Memorial Blvd., Port Arthur, Texas with visitation from 11 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow in Live Oak Cemetery.